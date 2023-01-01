Rye: a Hassle-Free Python Experience

Rye is a comprehensive project and package management solution for Python. Born from its creator's desire to establish a one-stop-shop for all Python users, Rye provides a unified experience to install and manages Python installations, pyproject.toml based projects, dependencies and virtualenvs seamlessly. It's designed to accommodate complex projects, monorepos and to facilitate global tool installations. Curious? Watch an introduction.

A hassle-free experience for Python developers at every level.

