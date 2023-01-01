Rye: a Hassle-Free Python Experience
Rye is a comprehensive project and package management solution for Python.
Born from its creator's desire to establish a
one-stop-shop for all Python users, Rye provides a unified experience to install and manages Python
installations,
pyproject.toml based projects, dependencies and virtualenvs
seamlessly. It's designed to accommodate complex projects, monorepos and to
facilitate global tool installations. Curious? Watch an introduction.
A hassle-free experience for Python developers at every level.
Installation Instructions
To install you can run a curl command which will install the right binary for your operating system and CPU architecture and install it:
curl -sSf https://rye.astral.sh/get | bash
Alternatively if you don't trust this approach, you can download the latest release binary. On first run it will install itself.
- rye-x86_64-linux.gz for 64bit Intel computers
- rye-aarch64-linux.gz for 64bit ARM computers
gunzip rye-x86_64-linux.gz
chmod +x ./rye-x86_64-linux
./rye-x86_64-linux
- rye-aarch64-macos.gz for M1/M2 Macs
- rye-x86_64-macos.gz for Intel Macs
gunzip rye-aarch64-macos.gz
chmod +x ./rye-aarch64-macos
./rye-aarch64-macos
To install Rye on windows download the latest release and run the binary. Upon first run it will install itself. Please note that it's strongly recommended to have "Developer Mode" activated when using Rye and before starting the installation. Learn more.
- rye-x86_64-windows.exe for 64bit Intel Windows
- rye-x86-windows.exe for 32bit Intel Windows
Note
Rye does not yet use signed binaries which means that you will need to allow the execution of the downloaded executable. If there is no obvious way to do so, click on "More info" on the error message that shows up and then on "Run anyway".
Additionally sometimes a Trojan warning about "Bearfoos" is shown. This is a false positive. For more information see the discussion Windows Bearfoos virus associated with rye.
You need to have Rust and Cargo installed. If you don't have, you can use rustup to get them onto your machine.
Afterwards you can install
Rye via
cargo:
cargo install --git https://github.com/astral-sh/rye rye
For the next steps or ways to customize the installation, head over to the detailed installation guide.